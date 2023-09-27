Jail for Peterborough man who defrauded elderly aunt with dementia out of £53,000

News you can trust since 1948
“Jones was dishonest and incredibly callous in defrauding a vulnerable person in this way.”
By Stephen Briggs
Published 27th Sep 2023, 15:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 15:45 BST
A man who defrauded his partner’s elderly aunt out of more than £53,000 while she was in a care home suffering from dementia has been jailed.

Stephen Jones, 66, used the victim’s bank cards over a four-year period to buy rare vinyl records, pay for hotel stays, car leases and pay off debt.

He was able to access the accounts after his partner fell ill and was no longer able to look after her own affairs or those of her aunt, which she was entrusted with. Jones was caught after his partner’s care worker became suspicious of his spending and the cards he was using so reported it to police.

Stephen JonesStephen Jones
When Jones was arrested in November 2017, officers discovered a green purse containing five cards in the name of the victim. They also found another card linked to the victim’s account in Jones’ pocket.

After an investigation, officers discovered more than 100 transactions using the victim’s cards, with hotel bookings, debt payments and purchases in Jones’ name.

Jones, of Woodhurst Road, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation. He was sentenced to two years and eight months at Peterborough Crown Court today (27 September).

Detective Constable Victoria Farrington, who investigated, said: “Jones was dishonest and incredibly callous in defrauding a vulnerable person in this way.

“Her affairs had been entrusted to his partner and he took advantage of her illness and his partner’s illness.

“I am pleased he has faced justice and can now reflect on his shameful actions.”