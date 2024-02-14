Jail for Peterborough man who burgled his own mum's home
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man who burgled his own mother’s home has been labelled as ‘despicable’ by police after he was jailed.
Eugerindo Damas Nhaga has been locked up for 10 months after admitting the raid in Westwood, Peterborough.
Police received a 999 call about a suspected burglary in progress in Winwick Place, Westwood, at about 1.30pm on 22 December.
Officers were immediately dispatched to the location and found Damas Nhaga, 29, inside the property, as well as a second man in the garden.
He claimed he was allowed in the house as it was his mother’s, however a window had been smashed to gain entry.
On speaking with the victim – Damas Nhaga’s mother – she told officers he was only allowed at the home when she was there and confirmed that designer clothing worth about £3,500 had been taken, but found in the garden.
Damas Nhaga, of no fixed address, appeared at Huntingdon Law Court on Monday (12 February) where he was sentenced to ten months in prison after previously admitting burglary, including theft, and possession of cocaine.
The second man was arrested at the scene but remains under investigation.
Detective Constable Pete Wise who investigated for Cambridgeshire Police, said: “Receiving the 999 call about a suspected burglary in action enabled us to act quickly and catch Damas Nhaga in the act.
“Any burglary is terrible for the victim, but stealing from your own family is despicable.”