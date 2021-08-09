Jail for Peterborough man who breached restraining order twice

Stephen Rodgers

Stephen Rodgers, of Mayor’s Walk, Peterborough, was handed an indefinite restraining order after assaulting a woman on more than one occasion.

The order prevents Rodgers, 60, from contacting the woman in any way or going within 100 metres of her Peterborough home.

However, on 25 March, Rodgers was spotted by a neighbour outside the woman’s home. He was seen to bang on the front door and shout her name from the front garden, but left in a taxi after he got no response.

The following day, Rodgers called the woman before meeting her outside a shop, becoming aggressive and threatening her. He left the area but was later arrested.

Rodgers admitted two counts of breaching a restraining order at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday (5 August) and was sentenced to a total of one year and four months in prison.

DC Mat Belfitt, who investigated, said: “Rodgers showed a complete disregard for the restraining order but the sentence is a good reminder of the consequences of breaching this type of order.