Jail for Peterborough man who breached restraining order against his own father

Wasim Khan

Wasim Khan, 29, was found in the garden of a house in Dunsberry, Bretton, Peterborough, on 5 December.

This placed him in breach of his restraining order against his father, which was issued on 6 March last year.

Khan, of no fixed address, was arrested at the scene and in interview told officers he had visited the house to collect some medication despite knowing this was not a reasonable excuse.

He pleaded guilty to harassment by way of breaching a restraining order, and also breaching a suspended sentence. Khan was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court on Monday (20 December) where he was handed a total of one year and one month in prison.

PC Kelsey Willard, who investigated, said: “Khan showed a complete disregard for the restraining order and suspended sentence.