A man who continued to beg and harass people in Peterborough city centre, despite being offered help and support, has been jailed.

Earl Allen, 50, was seen by CCTV operators outside Argo Lounge, in Bridge Street, approaching members of the public with his hands held together in a pleading motion on Thursday evening last week.

He was arrested because it flouted a clause of his criminal behaviour order (CBO) imposed in the summer, namely not to “approach any person with the intention of asking for money or any other object”.

By breaching the order, a 12-week suspended sentence was triggered.

Allen, of Towler Street, Peterborough, appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (28 January) where his suspended sentence was activated. He admitted breaching his CBO and a racially aggravated public order offence after abusing a police officer while being arrested.

Sergeant Andy Gladders, from Peterborough’s City Centre neighbourhood policing team, said: “Allen is a prolific, aggressive beggar and his behaviour is often intimidating and threatening.

“Despite working with local neighbourhood policing teams and partner agencies, such as drug & alcohol and mental health support services, Allen has continued to cause a nuisance to the public.

“I would like to reassure the local community that support continues to be in place to help divert Allen away from offending behaviour, however, for as long as he is offending or causing anti-social behaviour, we will take enforcement action.”

Police said Allen had received offers of help and support to change his behaviour as part of Operation Luscombe.

Operation Luscombe uses a traffic light, four-stage, warning system to encourage those found begging to seek support for their often-complex needs. It uses anti-social behaviour legislation, as opposed to making arrests, with recognition given that the offenders are often vulnerable and should also be considered as victims.