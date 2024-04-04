Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man who abandoned his own bike to steal another in Orton Malborne, Peterborough has been jailed – and ordered to pay compensation to his victim.

On 9 March, Benjamin Trayford, 31, was caught on CCTV cycling outside Nisa in Eldern, before stopping next to another bike, cutting the lock and cycling away on the stolen bike, abandoning his outside the shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two weeks later, on 23 March, a neighbourhood officer who was patrolling Tesco in Serpentine Green, Hampton, was approached by staff members and made aware that they were monitoring Trayford as he was acting suspiciously.

Court news

The officer approached Trayford as he had been identified from the Nisa CCTV footage and arrested him on suspicion of theft of a pedal cycle.

Trayford, of Brudenell, Orton Goldhay, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court last week, and was sentenced to four weeks in prison after admitting the theft. He has also been ordered to pay £250 in compensation to the victim.

PC Jen Jenkins, who investigated, urged cyclists to make sure their bikes are secure and protected from thieves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Jenkins said: “This was a moment of opportunity for Trayford, and he didn’t think twice before committing the offence.