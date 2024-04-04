Jail for Peterborough man who abandoned his bike to steal another
A man who abandoned his own bike to steal another in Orton Malborne, Peterborough has been jailed – and ordered to pay compensation to his victim.
On 9 March, Benjamin Trayford, 31, was caught on CCTV cycling outside Nisa in Eldern, before stopping next to another bike, cutting the lock and cycling away on the stolen bike, abandoning his outside the shop.
Two weeks later, on 23 March, a neighbourhood officer who was patrolling Tesco in Serpentine Green, Hampton, was approached by staff members and made aware that they were monitoring Trayford as he was acting suspiciously.
The officer approached Trayford as he had been identified from the Nisa CCTV footage and arrested him on suspicion of theft of a pedal cycle.
Trayford, of Brudenell, Orton Goldhay, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court last week, and was sentenced to four weeks in prison after admitting the theft. He has also been ordered to pay £250 in compensation to the victim.
PC Jen Jenkins, who investigated, urged cyclists to make sure their bikes are secure and protected from thieves.
PC Jenkins said: “This was a moment of opportunity for Trayford, and he didn’t think twice before committing the offence.
“Bikes are extremely important for cyclists as they are often their main form of transport, and therefore I would like to encourage cyclists to look into the best ways to protect their bikes when it comes to leaving them.”