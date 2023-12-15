Jail for Peterborough man described as 'a danger to others' after he hit partner's head against wall

A Peterborough man who assaulted his new partner by smashing her head against a wall has been jailed.Adam Hewitt, 32, met the woman in early June, but less than three weeks later he had become increasingly aggressive and argumentative.Hewitt was staying with the victim at her mother’s home in Peterborough on 29 June when he attacked her.In the early hours of the morning, he grabbed her and smashed her head against a wall, knocking out one of her teeth.Members of the victim’s family were woken by the commotion and found her bleeding heavily from the mouth.They chased Hewitt, but he managed to escape out of the bathroom window.Police were called and he later handed himself in.Hewitt, of Tintagel Court, Peterborough, admitted assault causing grievous bodily harm without intent.On Friday (8 December) at Cambridge Crown Court he was jailed for 22 months, which included the activation of a suspended sentence. He was also given a restraining order for ten years.Police have not released details about the suspended sentence.DC Helen Williams said: “Hewitt is clearly a danger to others and has a propensity for violence.“I’m pleased he has been brought to justice for this cowardly attack.“I hope the conclusion of the court process will help the victim as she tries to put this experience behind her.”Anyone who is a victim of domestic abuse is urged to contact police or call the national domestic violence helpline on 0808 2000 247.