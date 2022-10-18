Filip Qokaj, 39, of Queens Walk, Peterborough, was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court Monday (October 17) after admitting to producing a class B controlled drug.Police went to a property in Folksworth Road, Norman Cross, on September 8 after receiving an anonymous letter saying it was suspected cannabis was being grown there.When they arrived they noticed abnormal amounts of condensation on the windows, indicating humid conditions. After using a ladder to look through an open upstairs window, cannabis plants could be seen.At first, Qokaj refused to let officers in, but shortly after he was arrested.Following a search of the house, it was discovered five rooms were being used to grow the drug.In addition to the plants, worth a potential £95,000, several bags of harvested cannabis, with a street value of about £26,000 and ready for distribution, were also found.Detective Sergeant Jon Lockwood, who investigated, said: “Thanks to a member of the public alerting us, a large amount of cannabis has been prevented from being sold on the streets.“The trade in illegal drugs is inextricably linked to other crime, including violence, and stopping people behind the growth of cannabis also helps keep people safe.“If something doesn’t seem quite right, please report it to us.”