Jail for Peterborough man caught with thousands of pounds worth of drugs in his car

A man who drove around Cambridgeshire dealing drugs and collecting money has been jailed for more than two years – nearly three years after he was stopped by police.

Cambridgeshire Police said that Tariq Malin was spotted by police in a Ford Fiesta making a suspected drug exchange in Tennyson Road, Peterborough, in May 2020.

Officers stopped the vehicle and found class A drugs under both front seats of the vehicle with a street value of more than £3,000.

Tariq Malin and some of the drugs found in his car

Police said that a hammer and a knuckle duster was also found in the glove compartment.

At Huntingdon Court on Friday (3 February) Malin, 42, of Worsley, Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, was sentenced to two years and six months in prison after admitting one charge, and being found guilty of another in connection to the stop.

During his trial in December Malin pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply cocaine and was found guilty of possession with intent to supply cocaine. He was found not guilty of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Detective Constable Helena Potgieter, who investigated for Cambridgeshire Police, welcomed the sentence handed out, and said: “Malin was one of four men travelling across Cambridgeshire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire and Rutland dealing and collecting drugs and money.