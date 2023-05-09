A man who was found with a rucksack containing drugs in Orton has been jailed.

Stephen Whittington, 41, was arrested in Herlington, Orton Malborne, on 18 November, 2021, for an unrelated matter.

A search of his rucksack uncovered class A and B drugs, as well as £540 in cash, two mobile phones and a set of small weighing scales.

Stephen Whittington

He was interviewed and refused to answer any questions, but examination of his mobile phones showed messages relating to drugs being bought and sold.

Whittington, of no fixed address, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (5 May).

He was sentenced to a year and three months in prison after previously pleading guilty to three counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and one count of possession with intent to supply a class B drug.

Detective Constable Jon Coupland, who investigated, said: “Tackling drugs is a priority for the force, and is often raised as a concern by many communities across the county.

“I would urge anyone with information about drug dealing to report it to police.”

Anyone with concerns or information can report via the dedicated drugs information pages on the force website.

