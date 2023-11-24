Jail for Peterborough drug dealer caught selling crack cocaine in Cambridge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Peterborough drug dealer caught selling crack cocaine and heroin in Cambridge – and carrying a knife at Peterborough Embankment – has been jailed.

Neighbourhood policing officers were on foot patrol around the Embankment area of Peterborough’s city centre on the evening of 28 April last year following reports of drug dealing in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They stopped to speak with a group of young people, one of whom was 20-year-old Aurimas Leonavicius, when he became agitated by their presence and tried to walk away.

Aurimas Leonavicius and some of the drugs found by police

The group were searched and Leonavicius was found with a knife, two wraps of cocaine and a small amount of cannabis, resulting in his arrest.

The following day he was released under investigation while further enquiries were carried out, but later charged with being in possession of a knife in a public place and possession of cocaine and cannabis. He was summoned to court on 22 July last year where he was granted court bail.

On 4 September this year, Neighbourhood Support Team officers were in the Cherry Hinton area of Cambridge when they saw what they believed was a drug deal carried out by Leonavicius in Cherry Hinton Hall Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was detained and searched when officers found a small pot concealed within his waistband, containing £660 worth of crack cocaine and £200 worth of heroin, along with £160 in cash.

Leonavicius, of South Parade, West Town, Peterborough, was charged with possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine and appeared in court the following day where he admitted the offences and was remanded in prison where he has remained since.

He appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (17 November) where he was sentenced to one year and ten months in prison after having also admitted being in possession of a knife in a public place, as well as possession of cannabis and cocaine.