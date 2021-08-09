Jail for Peterborough drink driver who stole two charity collection tins
A Peterborough man who stole two charity collection tins has been jailed.
Jamie Lanigan (35) of Sheepwalk, Paston took the first box - which was raising money for a cancer charity - from the Broadway Dental Smart surgery in Peterborough on February 3 last year.
He then stole a tin from The Quickstop in Mountsteven Avenue on October 21.
Lanigan also admitted entering All Saint’s Church in Mayor’s Walk with intent to steal.
Lanigan was also caught drink driving on May 27 last year, when he was nearly three times the limit, and driving with no insurance.
He gave a reading of 103ugs of alcohol in 100ml of breath - the legal limit is 35ugs.
All the offences were in breach of a suspended sentence given in June 2018, when he had stolen a charity tin at the Werrington Sports Centre.
Lanigan was jailed for four months and 23 days, and was disqualified from driving for 26 months. He was ordered to pay a total of £105 compensation, and a victim surcharge of £128.