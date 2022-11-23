Jail for Peterborough 'Doctor Who lookalike' burglar who stole thousands from pensioner on Boxing Day

A burglar who targeted an elderly woman on Boxing Day and then went on a spending spree with hundreds of pounds of her money has been jailed.

Christopher Hall, 40, has been labelled as ‘despicable’ by police after he was jailed at Cambridge Crown Court last week. He stole cash from the pensioner’s bag, and also raided her bank account, stealing thousands from her.

He was only brought to justice after his victim said he had ‘a strong likeness’ to a former Doctor Who star.

Christopher Hall

The court heard how Hall spotted the victim returning to her home in Woodston, Peterborough, with shopping at about 3pm on 26 December.

He offered to help the woman, who is in her 80s, into her home with the shopping, but she declined. Ignoring this, he picked up a shopping bag from the taxi and walked into the kitchen of the property. As he left he stole the victim’s handbag, which contained £600 in cash.

Hall was joined by another man and together they used her bank cards to go on a spending spree – buying trainers, tracksuits, aftershave and fast food, as well as withdrawing more cash. In 29 transactions they stole £2,934.67.

The following day the victim called police and described Hall as having “a strong likeness to the old Dr Who – David Tennant.”

An investigation led officers to discover CCTV footage of Hall and he was arrested.

Hall, of Palmerston Road, Peterborough, denied burglary and fraud by false representation but was found guilty following a trial at Cambridge Crown Court earlier this month.

On Friday (18 November) at the same court, he was jailed for three years and seven months.

DC Matt Reed welcomed the sentence handed out by the court, and said: “To prey on an elderly woman like this in her own home is despicable. Hall clearly thought nothing of repeatedly stealing from her.

