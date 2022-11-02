A man who was caught red handed as he was burgling a house in Peterborough has been jailed.

Ladislav Polak, 30, and an accomplice entered the back garden of a house in Granville Street, Peterborough at about noon on 12 April this year.

The pair smashed a glass door before ransacking a living room and front room.

Ladislav Polak was jailed for six months

However, police had already been called and officers caught the men while still in a bedroom.

They tried to escape but Polak was caught in the back garden and arrested.

A pile of items including a TV, a PlayStation 5 and several guitars were found in the back garden.

Polak, of Gladstone Street, Peterborough, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Tuesday (25 October) where he was sentenced to six months in prison, having previously pleaded guilty to burglary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC Igor Siminov, who investigated welcomed the sentence, and said: “Polak showed a complete disregard for the law when he broke into a home in broad daylight. Luckily, he left empty-handed and in the back of a police car.

“Burglary can have a devastating impact on victims, which is why tackling it is one of our priorities. We are working hard every day to bring offenders before the courts."

Milan Koky, 23, of no fixed address, was charged with burglary but failed to attend court after being released on court bail and is now wanted. Anyone with information should call police on 101.