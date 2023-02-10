Jail for manager who ‘siphoned’ more than £2 million from recycling company

A former site manager who ‘siphoned’ more than £2 million from the metal recycling firm he worked for has been jailed for more than three years.

From 2014 to July 2017, Garry Killick, from Stamford, used his authority as site manager to fraudulently divert funds totalling £2.2 million from the company by creating false customer records on bogus sales of scrap metal, paying others by way of cheque, bank transfer and PDQ (electronic transfer onto bank cards).

He has now been jailed for three years and nine months at Lincoln Crown Court.

Garry Killick was jailed for more than three years

During sentencing, Judge Sjolin Knight said: “You played a pivotal role in a £2.2million fraud which went on for 2-3 years from which you received some direct personal benefit.

“You’d worked your way up to a position of responsibility and abused this trust.”

Following the sentencing hearing, specialist prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), Jonathan Kelleher, said the case was a warning to others. He said: “Garry Killick abused his position as a trusted manager to take advantage of and defraud the business he was working for of more than £2.2 million.

“The CPS works closely with police to bring fraudulent offenders like Killick to justice and we will be pursuing his ill-gotten gains through the Proceeds of Crime Act.”