Jail for man who used sledgehammer to smash his way into ex’s home while child was inside

Michael Dixon, 40, went to the property in William Road, Wisbech, at about 2pm on 25 November armed with the hammer and a Stanley knife.

He started his destructive rampage by using the hammer to smash two car windscreens and two windows, as well as denting panels, causing damage to a wing mirror, and using the knife to carve an obscenity into the paintwork.

Dixon then smashed his way into the property, damaging windows and doors, ransacking the kitchen and ripping the doors off a washing machine and a fridge freezer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Dixon

The victim, who was at home with her child, managed to call police, who arrived and arrested Dixon outside the property.

Dixon, of Derby Drive, Stevenage, admitted charges of criminal damage, burglary and possession of a knife in public.

On Monday (14 March) at Peterborough Crown Court he was jailed for a year. A five-year restraining order was also put in place preventing him from contacting the victim.

PC Mark Gatward said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim and her child, who feared for their safety as Dixon went on this disgraceful rampage.

“As well as the distressing psychological impact of his actions, Dixon caused significant damage to the victim’s property.