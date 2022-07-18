Jail for man who tried to leap from window to escape police after £140,000 cannabis factory found

A cannabis grower who tried to jump out of a first-floor window at a Peterborough home to evade police after a £140,000 drugs factory was found has been jailed.

Klodjan Koci, (24), was arrested on 17 March at his home in Southfields Drive, Stanground, after police discovered a cannabis factory growing inside.

The Neighbourhood Support Team carried out a warrant at the home and, after forcing entry, found Koci about to jump out of a first-floor window.

Klodjan Koci tried to leap from a window to escape police

Officers found the house had been fully converted into a factory to grow cannabis plants, of which there were 167 worth up to about £140,000.

Koci appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (15 July) where he was sentenced to seven months in prison after previously pleading guilty to producing cannabis.

Detective Constable Gordon Logan, who investigated, welcomed the sentence handed out by the court. He said: “Thanks to the work of our Neighbourhood Support Team, this illegal drug will not reach the streets of Peterborough.

“Cannabis cultivation is a source of revenue for organised crime groups, many of whom are involved in other forms of crime including modern slavery and serious violence.

Some of the drugs found