Jail for man who threw basket of stolen meat at security at Peterborough's Serpentine Green Shopping Centre
A man who threw a metal basket full of stolen meat at a security guard’s head has been jailed.
Response officers were dispatched to Serpentine Green in Hampton, Peterborough, on Wednesday evening (April 24) after receiving a report of security guards having detained a violent shoplifter.
Isaac Barry, 31, was challenged by security after being caught £60 worth of meat from M&S but became aggressive and threatened to smash the man’s head on the floor before throwing a metal basket containing the stolen goods at his head.
Barry was arrested, however when officers ran his details through the Police National Computer and found he was wanted for breaching a restraining order, he was further arrested.
He had been made subject of the two-year order in March which prohibited him from contacting three named people and attending a specified address in Peterborough, after being convicted of criminal damage, two counts of theft of a mobile phone, sending malicious communications with intent to cause distress, assault by beating, using violence to secure entry to a premises and harassment against his former partner.
Barry, of Greenham, Bretton, was charged with theft from a shop, assault by beating and two counts of breaching a restraining order.
He appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Friday (April 26), where he was sentenced to 14 weeks in prison and ordered to pay £150 in compensation to the victim of the assault.
PC Philip Plume, who investigated, said: “Barry’s behaviour towards the security guard who was just doing his job was completely unacceptable and I am glad that the court has recognised that and imposed a custodial sentence.
“Furthermore, the continued harassment that Barry puts his former family through has a significant impact on her and her family, and I hope that our work at putting him back before the courts after every breach will provide them some reassurance.”