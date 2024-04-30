Serpentine Green Shopping Centre in Hampton.

A man who threw a metal basket full of stolen meat at a security guard’s head has been jailed.

Response officers were dispatched to Serpentine Green in Hampton, Peterborough, on Wednesday evening (April 24) after receiving a report of security guards having detained a violent shoplifter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isaac Barry, 31, was challenged by security after being caught £60 worth of meat from M&S but became aggressive and threatened to smash the man’s head on the floor before throwing a metal basket containing the stolen goods at his head.

Barry was arrested, however when officers ran his details through the Police National Computer and found he was wanted for breaching a restraining order, he was further arrested.

He had been made subject of the two-year order in March which prohibited him from contacting three named people and attending a specified address in Peterborough, after being convicted of criminal damage, two counts of theft of a mobile phone, sending malicious communications with intent to cause distress, assault by beating, using violence to secure entry to a premises and harassment against his former partner.

Barry, of Greenham, Bretton, was charged with theft from a shop, assault by beating and two counts of breaching a restraining order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Friday (April 26), where he was sentenced to 14 weeks in prison and ordered to pay £150 in compensation to the victim of the assault.

PC Philip Plume, who investigated, said: “Barry’s behaviour towards the security guard who was just doing his job was completely unacceptable and I am glad that the court has recognised that and imposed a custodial sentence.