Jail for man who threatened partner before assaulting a man outside Whittlesey pub

Jon Cooper

Jon Cooper, 30, was heard making threats while on the phone to his partner on 4 September last year.

The next day, Cooper parked outside a pub in Whittlesey run by his partner’s mum. He played loud music from his vehicle while the pub was open and serving customers.

A customer from the pub confronted Cooper and asked him to turn his music down, but as he did so Cooper pulled him into his vehicle and punched him multiple times.

The victim managed to get away but Cooper continued making threats and others had to intervene to get him to leave.

Cooper, of Orchard Lane, Huntingdon, pleaded guilty to sending threatening messages, affray and assault by beating and was sentenced to two years and one month in prison at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (6 August).