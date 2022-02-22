Jail for man who stole from Yaxley foodbank
A man who stole from a Yaxley foodbank has been jailed.
Micky Boots, 24, was wearing a dressing gown when he broke into the building in Waterslade Road on 17 December 2020.
He made off on a mobility scooter with £100 worth of stolen food.
Boots, of London Road, Yaxley, was charged with burglary after he was identified on CCTV and officers found the dressing gown he was wearing during the burglary as well as items of food in his possession.
At Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (18 February) he was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison after previously pleading guilty to burglary.
PC James Lewis, who investigated, said: “Boots broke into a building and stole from a charity during one of their busiest times of year. His actions, which he claims happened because he was drunk, have now cost him a criminal record and a prison sentence.”