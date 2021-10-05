Jail for man who stabbed passer-by in Peterborough street after arguing with mum

Mihails Korolkovs, 31, was walking along Fitzwilliam Street, at about 11pm on 21 September 2019, when he began arguing with his mother.

A man in his 30s became concerned for the woman and intervened with two other members of the public, shouting at Korolkovs and then pushing him away from her. In response, Korolkovs swung a knife towards the man, who jumped backwards to avoid being stabbed. The knife made a hole in his t-shirt and a small cut to his stomach.

Korolkovs left and locked himself in a flat in nearby Fitzwilliam Street where he was living at the time. Police were called and he was arrested by armed officers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mihails Korolkovs

Korolkovs, of Glenton Street, Peterborough, denied attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, but was found guilty following a trial at Cambridge Crown Court in July.

He admitted causing actual bodily harm and failing to surrender to police or court bail in connection with an incident at shared accommodation in Eastfield Road in September last year in which he attacked a man in his 50s who had got into an argument with Korolkovs’ mother.

Today (5 October) at Cambridge Crown Court he was jailed for three years and three months.

DC Ashley Byrne said: “Korolkovs’ treatment of his mother was disgraceful and when the passer-by intervened it was only his quick reactions which prevented more serious injury. If it wasn’t for those quick reflexes he would have undoubtably ended up with a horrific injury.