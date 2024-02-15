Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who sexually assaulted a young girl in Wisbech has been jailed.

Arturas Opulskis, 41, assaulted the girl in the town over a three year period.

The sexual assault came to light in 2021 after the girl told a friend and then confided in a trusted adult.

Arturas Opulskis

Police were contacted and Opulskis was arrested.

He denied any sexual assault.

In September, Opulskis, of no fixed abode, was unanimously found guilty of assaulting a girl under 13 by penetration following a trial at Peterborough Crown Court.

On Friday (9 February) at the same court he was jailed for eight years.

DC Jim Huddlestone, the officer in the case said: “Opulskis’ crime was perpetrated against a young child. I hope the conclusion of the court process will help her and her family as they rebuild their lives.

“From myself, and everyone in the Child Abuse Investigation and Safeguarding Unit, we wish her and her family all the best for the future.