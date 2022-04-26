A man who breached a court order by sending explicit images to a teenage boy over social media has been jailed.

Terry Turner, (36), began talking to his victim, who was 14 at the time, in early 2020 after he had joined a social media platform.Between 7 July and 8 November 2020, Turner mainly used WhatsApp to send six messages of a sexual nature as well as a total of 25 indecent images.The matter was reported to police after the teenager aired his concerns and Turner was arrested.Last week, Turner, of Ambury Road, Huntingdon, was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court.

He had entered guilty pleas to charges of engaging in sexual communication with a child and three breaches of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order at a previous court hearing.Turner was jailed for a total of two years, given a new Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 10 years and he was also given an indefinite restraining order.Following the sentencing hearing, PC Ed Allison, from Cambridgeshire police, described Turner’s behaviour as ‘appalling,’ and warned parents about the dangers children face when they use social media.

Terry Turner, who has been jailed after sending explicit images to a teenage boy. Police have warned parents of the dangers of social media