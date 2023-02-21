A man who punched and strangled his partner in a ‘disgusting’ attack, and then tried to get her to withdraw her complaint has been jailed.

Steven Roweth, 51, was locked up for more than two years at Peterborough Crown Court after admitting a number of offences.Police have welcomed the sentence, and said they take all reports of domestic violence seriously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard how Roweth became enraged when the victim received a text message from a friend on 7 June.

Steven Roweth

He grabbed her by her hair and threw her to the floor of the property in Wisbech, before punching her to the face and strangling her.

On 15 June they were watching television at the property when a neighbour waved at the victim through her lounge window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roweth responded by hurling insults at the victim. She left the property, but Roweth followed her. He grabbed her arms and swung multiple punches, connecting with her face at least once. When a neighbour came to intervene Roweth argued with her.

Later, police were called and Roweth arrested.

On 27 July, whilst on court bail, he contacted the victim and tried to persuade her to withdraw her complaint and tell police that she had lied.

Roweth, of Peatlings Lane, Leverington, Wisbech, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm, non-fatal strangulation and intimidating a witness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Monday, at Peterborough Crown Court, he was jailed for two years and 10 months as well as being handed a restraining order.

DC Stephanie Dunlop, from Cambridgeshire Police she hoped Roweth’s victim would be able to take ‘some comfort’ following the court sentencing. She said: “We take reports like this incredibly seriously. Roweth’s treatment of the victim was disgusting so I’m pleased he has now faced justice for his actions.

“The victim was so relieved when I called to let her know that Roweth had pleaded guilty.