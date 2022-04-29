A man has been jailed after admitting killing a stranger outside a Huntingdon pub with a single punch.

Jake McFarlane, 22, was drinking with friends in the Samuel Pepys in High Street, Huntingdon, in the early hours of 30 January.

At about 1.30am McFarlane and one of his friends went to confront Ian Clitheroe, 50, who they believed was arguing with a woman outside the venue.

Jake McFarlane, who has been jailed after he killed a stranger with a single punch

Whilst one of his friends went to talk to the pair, McFarlane punched Mr Clitheroe causing him to fall to the ground. He then left the area before emergency services arrived.

Later that day, at about 1pm, McFarlane was arrested at Huntingdon Train Station having purchased a single ticket to Norwich. When officers searched his luggage, they found 20 small packets of cocaine worth £710 and a set of digital scales with white powder residue on them.

Mr Clitheroe, of Loughrigg Close, Huntingdon, continued to receive hospital treatment but died on 3 February.

Today (29 April) at Peterborough Crown Court McFarlane, of Bernard Close, Huntingdon, was jailed for three years and nine months having pleaded guilty to manslaughter and possession with intent to supply cocaine at a previous hearing.

Ian Clitheroe, who died when he was punched by Jake McFarlane

In a statement Mr Clitheroe’s family said: “Ian was a larger than life, generous, loving man with a heart of gold. It is difficult to put into words how his loss has affected all of those who knew and loved him.

“We are relieved that Jake McFarlane is now rightly behind bars and no longer a threat to society, although his sentence in no way compares to our life sentence.

“Our lives will never be the same again without Ian in it. The impact and tragic senseless manner of his death resonates with us every day.

“Ian will be remembered forever. Loved and missed always.”

Detective Inspector Dale Mepstead said: “It is clear McFarlane didn’t intend to kill Mr Clitheroe, but his actions did just that.