Jail for man who breached restraining order by posting books through ex's letter box

By Stephen Briggs
Published 20th Mar 2023, 10:07 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 10:07 GMT

A man who breached a restraining order by turning up at his ex-partner’s home and posting books and letters through her letter box has been jailed.

Michael Musa, 56, was given the order in July, preventing him from contacting his ex-partner in any way.

However, on 6 November he went to the woman’s Peterborough home on two occasions. At about 3.30pm he knocked on the front door, speaking to and gesticulating towards her before leaving.

He returned at about 8.30pm, posting a letter and several books through the letterbox and then left again.

On 14 November officers on patrol spotted Musa less than a mile from the woman’s home and he was arrested.

Musa, of no known address, admitted two breaches of a restraining order.

On Monday (13 March) at Cambridge Crown Court he was jailed for 26 weeks.

DC Stephanie Dunlop, who investigated for Cambridgeshire Police, welcomed the sentence handed out and said: “Musa was fully aware of the implications of his restraining order, but blatantly ignored it by going to the victim’s home.

“I hope his appearance in court and subsequent jail sentence shows how seriously the criminal justice system takes breaches of this nature.”

Anyone who is suffering any form of abuse is urged to reach out for support. More information and advice can be found on the Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s dedicated web page at www.cambs.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/daa/domestic-abuse/