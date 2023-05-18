Jail for man who breached court order by setting up camp at Cambridgeshire recycling centre

A man illegally set up camp at a Cambridgeshire recycling centre, breaching a court order has been jailed.

Kamil Mielncizk, 31, had been banned from entering any recycling centre in the county last year – but was found inside the Wisbech Recycling Centre on Thursday (11 May) by the local neighbourhood policing team who were carrying out routine patrols.

The team had been carrying out regular visits, alongside Fenland District Council’s homeless outreach team, following complaints from the local community about anti-social behaviour (ASB) relating to an illegal encampment at the back of the centre, as well as people breaking into the premises.

Kamil Mielncizk and some of the camps set up by him

The camp was empty however officers spotted an insecurity in the fence to the recycling centre, where they found Mielncizk inside routing through a skip.

After being found on the site numerous times and stealing contents from the centre, Mielncizk was convicted of multiple thefts by finding and being found in enclosed premises in June last year, where he was made subject of a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

Mielncizk, of no fixed address, appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (13 May) where he was sentenced to 10 weeks in prison after admitting being found in enclosed premises, breaching a CBO – namely entering Wisbech Recycling Centre, and breaching a previously suspended prison sentence.

PC Justin Bielawski, from the Wisbech Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “There has been significant effort by the council’s homeless outreach workers to support Mielncizk however he has refused to accept the help offered.

“His behaviour has been having a significant impact on those living nearby, with lots of comings and goings from the camp, causing noise, disruption and excessive litter.

“Once he is released from prison, we will continue to monitor him, along with the outreach team, and enforce the CBO for as long as it is in place.”

His CBO says he must:

Engage with the Ferry Project in Wisbech to assist with his housing

Not enter any recycling centre within Cambridgeshire while they are closed

Not enter the area bordered by New Drove, New Bridge Lane, Boldness Road and Weasenham Lane in Wisbech

