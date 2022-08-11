Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man who tried to avoid justice for his “thuggish” abuse of his ex-partner has been jailed for more than a year.

Adrian Duke, 34, assaulted the victim multiple times and tried to get her to drop her complaint against him.

It followed the breakdown of their relationship when Duke began getting jealous if the victim saw friends.

Adrian Duke has been jailed for more than a year

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called on 20 September 2021 to the victim’s home in Paston after Duke had assaulted her by pushing her onto the sofa and kicking her to the thigh.

She also said Duke had turned up when she was at a friend’s house previously, pushed her to the ground, dragged her along the floor and kicked her in the stomach before spitting in her face.

In October last year, the victim called 999 and stated Duke had pulled her hair before running away.

She told officers he had also been verbally abusive and made comments about how she looked before pushing her, pulling her hair and grabbing her arm.

In another assault, this time in November, the victim allowed Duke back to her house to collect some property, despite him being subject to bail conditions not to contact the victim or enter her home.

He asked her to drop the charges and when told “no”, Duke pushed her into a table and she fell to the floor.

Just over a week later, Duke turned up at the victim’s home asking to collect more property. An argument ensued and Duke told her to drop the charges again.

When she refused, Duke grabbed her by the arm and pushed her into a door handle.

On Monday, Duke, of Angel Road, Norwich, was jailed for 16 months having admitted two counts of assault by beating and two counts of witness intimidation.

He was given a 10-year restraining order.

DC Phillipa Mallett said: “Duke behaved in a thuggish way towards his ex-partner and he should be thoroughly ashamed of how he treated her.