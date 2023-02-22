A man who threw a knife into a Peterborough city centre flowerbed as he tried to evade police has been jailed for 10 months.

Plain clothes officers spotted Daniel Smith and a woman acting suspiciously in North Street on Monday, February 20.

Smith, (41), was seen to try to pass something to a woman, when officers spotted the handle of a knife.

The knife found by police

Smith stepped towards the officers, but was sprayed with incapacitant spray to disarm him before he ran towards Westgate and threw the knife into a raised flower bed.

Smith, of Stennett Avenue, Spalding, appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on February 21, where he admitted being in possession of a knife in a public place.n.

