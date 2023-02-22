News you can trust since 1948
Jail for man found with knife in Peterborough city centre

Daniel Smith threw knife into flower beds as he tried to evade police

By Stephen Briggs
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Feb 2023, 2:54pm

A man who threw a knife into a Peterborough city centre flowerbed as he tried to evade police has been jailed for 10 months.

Plain clothes officers spotted Daniel Smith and a woman acting suspiciously in North Street on Monday, February 20.

Smith, (41), was seen to try to pass something to a woman, when officers spotted the handle of a knife.

The knife found by police
Smith stepped towards the officers, but was sprayed with incapacitant spray to disarm him before he ran towards Westgate and threw the knife into a raised flower bed.

Smith, of Stennett Avenue, Spalding, appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on February 21, where he admitted being in possession of a knife in a public place.n.

Sergeant Julie Ellison said, who investigated, said: “This was a great spot by the officers who were on patrol in the area.”