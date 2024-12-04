Jail for man found with axe in his bag after threatening to harm staff at Peterborough City Hospital

By Stephen Briggs
Published 4th Dec 2024, 15:25 BST
Updated 4th Dec 2024, 15:31 BST
Isaac Crouch was given suspended sentence earlier this year

A man who was given a second chance by a judge has been jailed after being found with an axe.

Isaac Crouch, 27, was given a suspended sentence in January this year for threatening someone with a knife the previous May.

However, in the early hours of 18 September, Crouch arrived at Peterborough City Hospital and threatened to harm staff if he didn’t get seen straightaway.

Isaac Crouch has been jailedplaceholder image
Isaac Crouch has been jailed

Officers arrived, arrested Crouch and when searching his rucksack in custody found the axe.

On Tuesday (26 November), at Cambridge Crown Court, Crouch, of Moulton Grove, Ravensthorpe, Peterborough, was jailed for 18 months, having pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

PC Ellie Nicholls said: “Crouch clearly hadn’t learnt his lesson from being found with a weapon previously so it’s good news he’s faced justice.

“Tackling knife crime is a force priority and we recently ran a weapons amnesty that saw a record number of weapons – 370 – handed in. I don’t need to explain how dangerous carrying one is.”

