A man who was reported to be ‘carrying an axe while searching for someone’ has been jailed for nine months.

Police received a 999 call on the afternoon of 16 July last year stating a man was in Lincoln Road, Millfield, with an axe and appeared to be searching for someone.

Officers found a man matching the description – 36-year-old Lukasz Ludziak – in the garden of a house near the Texaco garage.

The axe carried by Lukasz Ludziak

Ludziak, of Somerby Garth, Welland, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (15 July) where he was sentenced to nine months in prison after previously admitting being in possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.