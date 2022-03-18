Jail for man caught with knife in Peterborough

Robert McKennan, 20, was spotted by neighbourhood officers who were on patrol in Gunthorpe, Peterborough, on the evening of 1 October last year (2021).

Concerned he was looking lost, the officers spoke with him but he appeared nervous and made a run for it.

McKennan was caught in Coniston Road where he was searched, uncovering a large kitchen knife in his rucksack.

He was arrested and interviewed where he told officers he had found the knife and kept it in his bag but was “using it safely”.

McKennan, of Hope Street, York, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court last week where he admitted being in possession of a knife in a public place and was sentenced to a year in a Young Offender Institution.

PC Charlie Adams, from Peterborough’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Despite claiming he was using the knife ‘safely’, McKennan knew it was illegal to be walking the streets with a knife in his bag.