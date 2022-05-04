Police have issued a warning against carrying knives in Peterborough after a man who was caught with a machete in the city was jailed.

Damian Garner, 43, was walking on a footpath near River Lane at just after midnight on 14 December when he was approached by two officers who had been called to reports of a disturbance on a nearby boat.

Garner, of Princes Street, Peterborough, admitted he had a weapon, before revealing the machete tucked into his waistband and placing it on the ground.

The machete recovered by police

On Thursday (28 April) at Peterborough Crown Court, Garner was jailed for seven months, having pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article in public at a previous hearing.

PC Patrick Meadows, from Cambridgeshire Police said: “There is absolutely no excuse for carrying a weapon like this in public.