Jail for man after thousands of pounds worth of drugs found in Peterborough home

Court news EMN-210110-174507001

Tyla Texeira’s home in Saxonbury Way, Peterborough, was raided by police on 10 March last year.

Inside officers found Texeira with a stash of ecstasy and cannabis hidden in his bedroom. A burner style phone was also found on him, along with weighing scales and sealable bags.

The phone was found to contain messaging consistent with drug dealing.

Analysis by an expert revealed the drugs had a combined street value of about £7,500.

The 24-year-old admitted charges of possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs.