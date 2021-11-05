Jail for man after thousands of pounds worth of drugs found in Peterborough home
A man has been jailed after thousands of pounds worth of drugs were found in his Peterborough home.
Tyla Texeira’s home in Saxonbury Way, Peterborough, was raided by police on 10 March last year.
Inside officers found Texeira with a stash of ecstasy and cannabis hidden in his bedroom. A burner style phone was also found on him, along with weighing scales and sealable bags.
The phone was found to contain messaging consistent with drug dealing.
Analysis by an expert revealed the drugs had a combined street value of about £7,500.
The 24-year-old admitted charges of possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs.
He was sentenced to two years and ten months in prison at Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday (3 November).