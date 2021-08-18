Jail for man after police found Deepings drugs factory capable of growing cannabis worth nearly half a million pounds

Officers went to Stowgate Farm at Deeping St James on the morning of July 12 this year after obtaining a warrant to search the premises.

David Lee, prosecuting, said the cannabis was found growing in an outbuilding which had been rented out via an agent.

Inside the officers discovered Alban Egra hiding in one of the rooms.

Court news

Mr Lee said “Two of the rooms had mature cannabis plants growing and another was used as a nursery. The fourth room had a bed, food and equipment inside which was where the defendant was living.

“There were 560 plants. They could have produced £470,000 worth of cannabis when mature.

“This grow was professionally set up by other people. The defendant was here illegally. He has arrived in this country without any record of entry.”

Ebra was arrested but gave a no comment interview. Later he revealed that he had paid money to be imported into the UK illegally and he was tending the plants.

Ebra, 29, of no fixed address, admitted producing cannabis between 1 March and 13 July this year.

Judge John Pini QC told him “This was a sophisticated commercial cannabis grow. It was clearly set up by others. The possible yield was £470,000 worth of cannabis.”