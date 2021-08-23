Jail for Fenland sex offender who breached court order SIX times

Andre Day, 24, was convicted of engaging in sexual communication with a child in 2019.

He was also handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) until 2025 to monitor his future behaviour.

Day, of no fixed address but who previously lived in Fenland, was released from prison on 26 March this year. He told officers he had no permanent address and didn’t own or have use of a mobile phone.

In May he was issued with a basic Nokia phone by the Probation service as he then claimed his phone was broken, which led to police conducting investigations into any devices he was using.

However, investigations revealed the sim card from Day’s ‘broken’ phone was placed into an iPhone 6 and used between 1pm on 15 May and 5pm on 19 May.

This was a breach of his SHPO, as he had failed to tell police he had a device capable of accessing the internet.

Day then breached the terms of his SHPO another five times by using a Facebook account between 2 April and 28 May, using two email addresses not known to the force’s Public Protection Unit (PPU), using a friend’s phone to access the internet and uploading photos on his Facebook account in June.

He admitted six counts of breaching a SHPO at a previous hearing and on Friday (20 August) was jailed for a total of 15 months at Cambridge Crown Court.

DC Emily Heriot, who investigated, said: “Sexual Harm Prevention Orders are put in place to protect children from sex offenders.

“This case serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of breaching such an order, and that any inconsistences will be investigated.