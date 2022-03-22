Jail for drug dealer found with tin of crystal meth and cocaine in his car in Peterborough
A man found with a tin containing drugs worth more than £2,700 in his car in Peterborough has been jailed.
Richard Burton, 51, was sitting in a parked Volkswagen Polo in Gladstone Street, Peterborough, at about midnight on 18 October, 2019, when he was approached by police officers who could smell cannabis coming from the car.
They asked Burton to get out of the car while they searched him and the vehicle, where a metal tin was found on a small shelf under the dashboard, along with a bag of cannabis in the back seat, portable weighing scales and plastic deal bags.
The contents of the metal tin was tested and found to contain cocaine, and crystal meth with a ‘street’ value of up to £2,730.
Burton, of Oakfield Road, Greater London, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine, crystal meth, and cannabis.
He appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday, 14 March, where he was jailed for three months.
PC Ellis Howe said: “These substances cause havoc with the lives of people trapped in addiction. Drug dealing can also cause significant issues for our communities, with links to anti-social behaviour and violence, which is why we will continue to disrupt those who are intent on dealing drugs in our county and put them before the courts.”