Jail for drug dealer found with tin of crystal meth and cocaine in his car in Peterborough

Richard Burton, 51, was sitting in a parked Volkswagen Polo in Gladstone Street, Peterborough, at about midnight on 18 October, 2019, when he was approached by police officers who could smell cannabis coming from the car.

They asked Burton to get out of the car while they searched him and the vehicle, where a metal tin was found on a small shelf under the dashboard, along with a bag of cannabis in the back seat, portable weighing scales and plastic deal bags.

The contents of the metal tin was tested and found to contain cocaine, and crystal meth with a ‘street’ value of up to £2,730.

Richard Burton has been jailed

Burton, of Oakfield Road, Greater London, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine, crystal meth, and cannabis.

He appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday, 14 March, where he was jailed for three months.