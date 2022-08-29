Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A drink driver who crashed into railings outside a police station has been jailed.

Jonas Vaitkevicius, 29, was seen to crash his Volkswagen Polo into barriers between Churchill Road and the Horsefair roundabout in Wisbech, at about 7pm on Monday evening (22 August).

Officers who were in the police station saw the car go round the corner at speed before it hit the central barrier but continued to drive down Bedford Street.

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vaitkevicius got out the car in Chase Street and began to run but was stopped in his tracks by officers in Cotterell Way.

A roadside breath test revealed he was almost three times the legal drink drive limit – he gave a reading of 95 milligrams of alcohol in 100 micrograms of breath – the limit is 35 milligrams

A scan of his fingerprints gave the name of Mantas Vaitkevicius who had been deported from the UK in February 2018, however he had changed his name and re-entered in December 2020.

Vaitkevicius, of Newlands Road, Chatteris, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (24 August) where he was jailed for eight weeks and disqualified from driving for a year after admitting charges of drink driving and breaching a deportation order.

PC Ryan Windass, who investigated for Cambridgeshire Police, said: “Those who choose to get behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol not only risk their own lives but the lives of others as we sadly see each year.

“We can’t be everywhere but will continue to patrol the county’s roads on the lookout for drink drivers, however we do have a confidential hotline where members of the public can report concerns or information to us.”

So far this year 485 arrests have been made for drink-drive related offences across Cambridgeshire.

All through the last week, nationally police have been running a drink and drug driving campaign to educate the public on the dangers of driving under the influence.