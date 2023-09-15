Jail for ‘despicable’ man who stole from Cambridgeshire 89-year-old after offering to clean her gutters

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man who targeted a vulnerable woman and stole cash from her Fenland home has been jailed.

Darrel Gowler has been labelled as ‘despicable’ by police after the 31-year-old was locked up for more than a year after admitting stealing more than £100 from the pensioner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough Crown Court heard how Gowler knocked on the door of his 89-year-old victim and offered to clean her gutters.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darrel Gowler

After she initially refused, he managed to persuade her to allow him to do it for £40.

Whilst he was cleaning the gutters, he repeatedly entered the woman’s house to use the toilet and at one point asked for a cup of tea.

The following morning, the victim called police as she realised £120 had been taken from her purse and Gowler was the only person that could have taken it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detectives from the Acquisitive Crime Team arrested Gowler, 31, at his home in Baulkins Drove, Spalding on 21 February.

He appeared at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (Thursday) where he was sentenced to 16 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to theft.

Detective Constable Lily Deacon, from the Acquisitive Crime Team, welcomed the sentence handed out at the court, and said: “Gowler used his charm to take advantage of the kindness of an elderly woman, who trusted him to carry out a job.