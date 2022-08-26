Jail for dangerous driver who led police on pursuit along footpath
“Lester has shown that he is a dangerous individual when behind the wheel of a vehicle”
A dangerous driver who previously caused serious injuries to a young child in a collision has been jailed after leading police on a chase along a public footpath.
Carlos Lester (27) was driving a gold Vauxhall Corsa on Elm High Road in Wisbech in March this year when police officers tried to stop his car.
Norwich Crown Court heard how Lester then sped off, turning aggressively into Ramnouth Road. Police pursued the vehicle, however Lester continued to drive in excess of the speed limit in order to flee from police.
Most Popular
-
1
Spalding man becomes one of first people to be jailed for new domestic abuse strangulation offence
-
2
Posh fan left Fulham fan with bleed on the brain after attack following Championship match
-
3
Police launch manhunt after series of knifepoint robberies in Peterborough underpasses
-
4
Teenage girls with links to Peterborough go missing from their home
-
5
Patrols increased at Peterborough drug hotspot as residents raise needles, fire and litter concerns
He then mounted a public footpath along Sandy Lane, which led officers to abort the pursuit, due to the risk to potential pedestrians.
Following further enquiries, officers identified Lester as the driver of the Corsa. He was also on licence for previous driving offences following a collision on 29 May 2019. During this incident, Lester was found guilty of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after he was involved in a head-on collision that left three victims with injuries, including serious facial injuries to a five-year-old girl. Lester had been sentenced to four years in prison for these offences and disqualified from driving for seven years.
Following the collision in March, Lester, of Rose Fair Close, Wisbech, was charged with dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, failing to stop for police and driving without valid insurance
This week, he was sentenced to a total of two years and two months in prison. He also received a ten year driving ban.
Speaking after the sentencing, Investigating officer, Sergeant Ben Hawkins said: “Lester has shown that he is a dangerous individual when behind the wheel of a vehicle, proven previously by his actions that led to his original imprisonment.
“Whilst on licence he has continued to drive whilst under a period of disqualification and again engaged in such a dangerous manner of driving to try and avoid police. These actions show a lack of remorse and the danger he continues to present to other motorists.
“Officers from the Roads and Armed Policing Team will actively target those who present a danger to innocent road users, and I am proud of the efforts of the team who brought Lester to justice so promptly.”