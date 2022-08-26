Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A dangerous driver who previously caused serious injuries to a young child in a collision has been jailed after leading police on a chase along a public footpath.

Carlos Lester (27) was driving a gold Vauxhall Corsa on Elm High Road in Wisbech in March this year when police officers tried to stop his car.

Norwich Crown Court heard how Lester then sped off, turning aggressively into Ramnouth Road. Police pursued the vehicle, however Lester continued to drive in excess of the speed limit in order to flee from police.

Carlos Lester has been jailed for more than two years

He then mounted a public footpath along Sandy Lane, which led officers to abort the pursuit, due to the risk to potential pedestrians.

Following further enquiries, officers identified Lester as the driver of the Corsa. He was also on licence for previous driving offences following a collision on 29 May 2019. During this incident, Lester was found guilty of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after he was involved in a head-on collision that left three victims with injuries, including serious facial injuries to a five-year-old girl. Lester had been sentenced to four years in prison for these offences and disqualified from driving for seven years.

Following the collision in March, Lester, of Rose Fair Close, Wisbech, was charged with dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, failing to stop for police and driving without valid insurance

This week, he was sentenced to a total of two years and two months in prison. He also received a ten year driving ban.

Speaking after the sentencing, Investigating officer, Sergeant Ben Hawkins said: “Lester has shown that he is a dangerous individual when behind the wheel of a vehicle, proven previously by his actions that led to his original imprisonment.

“Whilst on licence he has continued to drive whilst under a period of disqualification and again engaged in such a dangerous manner of driving to try and avoid police. These actions show a lack of remorse and the danger he continues to present to other motorists.