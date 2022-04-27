A man has been jailed after he stole from a supermarket, punched a security guard and robbed an innocent member of the public, all in the space of one evening.

Oneil Welch, (38), entered Asda in Peterborough at about 8pm on 17 September and picked up items including a 32” TV before walking out without paying.

A security guard attempted to stop him but both men fell to the ground and Welch punched him in the face and ran. However, in the process, his right shoe came off and about 20 minutes later, police received reports a member of the public had been robbed by a barefoot man near the store.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oneil Welch has been dubbed 'the Cinderella Robber' after he left a shoe at the scene of the crime. Now he has been jailed

The man was walking along the path to meet his brother when Welch appeared out of the bushes. He grabbed the man around the throat and threatened him until he handed over £50 in cash and his mobile phone.

In court, Oneil, of HMP Wayland, pleaded guilty to robbery, theft from a shop and common assault. He was sentenced to nine months in prison at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday (25 April).

Detective Constable Pete Wise, who investigated, said: “Oneil did a great Cinderella impression as he left his right shoe at the scene of the crime.

“Thankfully, CCTV captured his offences and officers were able to identify him and swiftly arrest him.