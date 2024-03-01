Jail for Cambridgeshire man who sent sexual messages to “girl”
A man who communicated sexually with someone he wrongly believed was a 13-year-old girl has been jailed.
Stephen Bryant, 58, began messaging an online child activist group, posing as the girl, on Facebook between 28 and 31 July 2019.
Despite the decoy saying she was 13, Bryant asked for photos and to meet up for sex.
Bryant was arrested on 4 August 2019.
On Thursday (29 February), at Peterborough Crown Court, Bryant, of Long Drove, Murrow, near Wisbech, was jailed for 10 months, having pleaded guilty to attempted sexual communications with a child.
A charge of attempting to incite a girl to engage in sexual activity, which Bryant denied, was ordered to lie on file.
DC Lee Lombardo said: “We will do everything in our power to bring those who look to harm children to court so I am glad Bryant has faced justice.”