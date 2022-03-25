Jail for Cambridgeshire man who raped schoolgirl

Elton Townend-Jones, (51), began the sexual abuse in 2015 and this continued until 2020.

The offences only came to light when a relative of the girl saw something suspicious and called police.

Townend-Jones, of Church Road, Walpole St. Peter, Wisbech, was arrested in June 2020.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elton Townend-Jones

In police interview he denied the offences and claimed he didn’t know why the girl would accuse him of rape or sexual assault.

In his second interview, he answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.

He was found guilty of 11 charges at a trial, and has now been given a 14 year prison sentence. He must serve two thirds of his sentence before being considered for release.

Townend-Jones was also handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) to monitor any future offending and a restraining order preventing him from contacting his victim, both indefinitely.

DC Susan Brown, who investigated, said: “Townend-Jones’ horrific sexual abuse of his victim went undetected for years and I am pleased he has finally been brought to justice.

“Regardless of when it happened, we will always take reports of sexual offences, including child sex abuse, incredibly seriously.

“Protecting young people from harm is one of our top priorities and we have specially trained officers who are there to support victims and bring offenders to justice.

“The defendant’s abuse has had a huge impact on his victim and I hope she can now find some closure from this traumatic period of her life.”

For more information and advice on child abuse visit the force’s dedicated web page.

Anyone who is concerned someone may have been convicted of a sex offence, and could be posing a risk to a child, can apply for disclosure information through Sarah’s Law.

Anyone who looks out for the welfare of a child can make an enquiry. This can include parents, carers, guardians, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Townend-Jones was found guilty of:

Three counts of rape

Two counts of assaulting a child under the age of 13 on at least 10 occasions

One count of assaulting a child under the age of 13 on at least five occasions

One count of assault by penetration on at least five occasions

Three counts of sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 on at least five occasions