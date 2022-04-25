A disqualified driver has been jailed after he was caught back on the roads – and failed to give a breath test when he was caught by police.

Christopher Woods was driving a Land Rover Discovery when he was stopped by police on Brook Street in Peterborough on January 14 this year.

Peterborough Magistrates’ Court heard that when he was taken to the police station after being stopped by the officers, he failed to provide a sample of breath.

Peterborough Magistrates Court

He was also stopped by police on London Road, Yaxley while behind the wheel of a Ford Ranger on September 18 last year.

Woods (33) of Frederick Drive, Walton, Peterborough, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court earlier this month where he admitted a string of offences related to the two incidents.

He was jailed for a total of 12 weeks at the court hearing, and was also banned from the roads for two years.

Magistrates said a prison sentence was necessary because of Woods’ ‘poor driving record,’ his repeat offending, and the risk he posed to the public.

He had admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath, in relation to the Brook Street incident, and two counts each of driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance – one each for the Brook Street and Yaxley incidents.