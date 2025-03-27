"It's dangerous and illegal" - Police investigate reports of someone shooting pigeons in Bourne

“We will seek to have you banned from keeping animals. So if you have a dog or two, you can pat them goodbye”

Police are investigating several reports of someone illegally shooting pigeons in Bourne.

Officers from Lincolnshire Police are now appealing for information, and warning the person responsible they will face prosecution – and potentially a ban from keeping animals.

“A pigeon is a protected bird under the Wildlife And Countryside Act,” a force spokesperson explained.

“To shoot one in someone else's garden with an air rifle or off the top of a house roof is very dangerous and illegal.

“We are investigating several reports over the last week or so of someone in the George Street, Recreation Road and Baldwin Grove area of Bourne shooting pigeons with an air weapon.

“Sadly that person is a poor shot, mostly wounding the birds that they are hitting.”

Some residents in the area have taken top social media to say they have found dead pigeons in their garden, while others have concerns about the safety of their pets.

Commenting on Facebook, one resident wrote: “Cat owners beware, likely targets by this sick cruel individual.” Another posted: “A person has to be mentally ill to enjoy being cruel to a defenseless creature.”

While the Government states that an authorised and licensed person can legally shoot certain species of wild birds “for the purposes of preventing ‘serious damage” to livestock, foodstuffs, crops and fisheries - Lincolnshire Police say this person is shooting pigeons illegally.

Posting to Facebook, a spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police’s Rural Crime Action Team added: “Also to that person whom is responsible. We will also go for the Animal Welfare Act. Not only will you be prosecuted for firearms offences, wildlife and countryside act offences but also animal cruelty. We will seek to have you banned from keeping animals. So if you have a dog or two, you can pat them goodbye.

“We know all about general licences, and we know under these circumstances they do not count.”

The force is now appealing for any information about who is responsible for these crimes. Those with information about the incidents are asked to call police on 101 and quote crime number 25000172958, or email [email protected]