Peterborough residents made to apply for permits before using Household Recycling Centre

The e-permit scheme is being extended beyond van and trailers to include all vehicles.

Residents in Peterborough will now be required to apply for e-permits to use the city’s Household Recycling Centre.

From Monday February 24, householders who visit the centre in Fengate in a vehicle will need an e-permit.

The scheme is being introduced to reduce usage of the facility by residents from outside of Peterborough, aiming to lower waste tonnage and reduce the cost to the city’s tax payers. It's also hoped that the initiative will reduce congestion during peak times.

Once an application has been made online, residents can visit the name where staff will note vehicle registrations using hand-held devices. Visitors will be asked to bring proof of address on their first visit after their e-permit application.

Councillor Angus Ellis, Peterborough City Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport, said: “The HRC is a real asset for the council and Peterborough residents, providing a modern one-stop-shop facility which continues to receive positive feedback from users.

“However, this has meant that it often attracts visitors from outside of the city, which can result in it becoming very busy at peak times. It's also unfair for local tax-payers to fund usage of the HRC by non-Peterborough residents. We are fully committed to ensuring that the HRC runs effectively and the new e-permits will help us achieve this.

“I would urge everyone who uses the HRC in a motor vehicle to apply for an e-permit as soon as possible, you can do this online in just a few minutes. If you have any questions please contact our waste team, or speak to staff at the HRC who will be happy to help.”

The council has previously operated a van/trailer e-permit scheme, but this will now be extended to all, apart from the small number that visit on a push bike and on foot.

Residents who have a valid van/trailer e-permit already can continue with this e-permit if they intend to use the van or trailer, but if they decide to visit by car, they will need to apply for a separate e-permit.

Anyone who visits without an e-permit will be encouraged to apply for one on-site.

The e-permits are valid for three years and there is no limit to HRC visits that can be made.

Amendments to e-permits, such as changing a car registration number, can be made online.

Residents without internet access can contact 01733 747474 and the Call Centre will apply on their behalf.