Investigation into body found in Peterborough park to feature on Channel 4's 24 Hours in Police Custody tonight

The investigation into the death of a man whose body was found in a Peterborough park will feature on Channel 4’s 24 Hours in Police Custody tonight.

The episode – a repeat of an episode originally shown in 2018, focuses on the investigation into the death 53-year-old Stuart Wilkinson in Fletton Recreation Ground in April 2017.

Kelly Almond was charged in connection with disposing the body, after moving it on a mobility scooter.

