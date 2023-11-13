Investigation into body found in Peterborough park to feature on Channel 4's 24 Hours in Police Custody tonight
Investigation dates back to 2017
By Stephen Briggs
Published 13th Nov 2023, 11:28 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 11:29 GMT
The investigation into the death of a man whose body was found in a Peterborough park will feature on Channel 4’s 24 Hours in Police Custody tonight.
The episode – a repeat of an episode originally shown in 2018, focuses on the investigation into the death 53-year-old Stuart Wilkinson in Fletton Recreation Ground in April 2017.
Kelly Almond was charged in connection with disposing the body, after moving it on a mobility scooter.
The episode will be broadcast on Channel 4 at 9pm.