Indian restaurant in Peterborough could lose licence after stabbings which left two men hospitalised

The licence holder has been uncontactable since the incident in February

By Joanna Taylor - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 14th Apr 2023, 16:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 17:08 BST

An Indian restaurant in Peterborough stands to lose its premises licence after two men were injured in a stabbing on site.

Shah Jehan's licence holder Mohammed Khawar, 43, is suspected of being involved in the incident in Park Road at around 5am on 20 February.

He has remained uncontactable since, police have confirmed.

Mohammed Khawar is wanted in connection with a stabbing at Shah Jehan where he is currently the premises licence holderMohammed Khawar is wanted in connection with a stabbing at Shah Jehan where he is currently the premises licence holder
The stabbing resulted in two men being hospitalised with knife injuries. The incident began in the restaurant before continuing on the street.

Police say CCTV recorded at Shah Jehan was removed before their arrival.

They also submitted the request to revoke the restaurant's licence to Peterborough City Council (PCC).

Shah Jehan is an Indian restaurant in Park Road, PeterboroughShah Jehan is an Indian restaurant in Park Road, Peterborough
Their application states: “Cambridgeshire Constabulary respectfully requests that the Licensing committee considers revocation of the Premises Licence, given the circumstances and the actions of Mr Khawar which leads us to question as to whether Mr Khawar is still considered a fit and proper person to run a licensed premises.”

Police have also reiterated their appeal for information about the whereabouts of Khawar, who also goes by Nadeem and Qurashi.

Anyone who believes they have seen him or have information about his location are urged to call police on 101 or report it online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting crime reference 35/13365/23.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or reporting online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

In their initial appeal, police said one man had been hospitalised after the incident but have now confirmed there were two.

A hearing to determine whether to revoke the licence will be held on 24 April.