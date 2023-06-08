'Incredibly dangerous' Audi driver who left man with life changing injuries in Cambridgeshire crash jailed

A motorist who left another man with life-changing injuries after driving ‘incredibly dangerously’ has been jailed for more than a year.

Povilas Petrosevicius, of Cannon Street, Wisbech, was jailed at Huntingdon Crown Court this week following the head on crash, which left a Mercedes to career into a ditch.

The driver of the Mercedes was left with two broken legs, and he told the court his life had been ‘completely wrecked’ by the incident.

The scene of the crash

The court heard Petrosevicius tried to overtake a vehicle on the B1169 at Leverington Common, Gorefield, at just after 3pm on 6 October, 2021.

The 31-year-old crossed onto the wrong side of the road in his black Audi A8, overtook the black VW Golf and then attempted to also overtake a grey Peugeot 308.

However, he failed to see a car coming towards him while he was still on the wrong side of the road.

He tried to cut back in behind the Peugeot but hit the rear of the car, resulting in his Audi colliding head-on with the Mercedes coming towards him.

The collision caused the Mercedes to spin, come off the road and land in a water-filled ditch. Petrosevicius’ car ended up facing the wrong way on the carriageway.

The driver of the Mercedes, a man in his 60s, was left with life-changing injuries after suffering two broken legs.

However, he was later served a postal requisition charging him with causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Petrosevicius was jailed for one year and eight months, and was also disqualified from driving for two years and 10 months.

Det Sgt Craig Wheeler, said: “Petrosevicius’ driving was incredibly dangerous, and we will do all we can to bring anyone who drives in this way to justice.

“In a statement read out in court, the victim described how his life has been completely wrecked by this collision, which has taken away his independence, left him feeling a burden and unable to walk unaided.