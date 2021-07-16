Increased patrols in Peterborough’s Central Park after rising reports of anti-social behaviour

Officers on partol in Central Park.

Patrols have been carried out by officers in uniform and plain clothes as Police look to cut down on crime in the area.

This has been an ongoing theme throughout the past year.

Last month, the Peterborough Telegraph reported the story of Anne Brosnan, who had her phone snatched from her hand in broad daylight while walking through the park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She chased the thief and was able to get it back and Police promised extra patrols in the wake of that incident with help from the Home Office’s Safer Streets Fund.

In April, the Home Secretary Priti Patel paid a brief visit to the park and was briefed about the problems caused by crime in the area.

Then going back even further back to November 2020, Police said they would increase patrols after a large late night gathering, with suspected drug dealing taking place, was held, despite lockdown restrictions being in place at the time.

Speaking about the latest rise in reports, a statement from Police in Peterborough said: “There have been increased reports of ASB and other issues in Central Park.

“Neighbourhood officers have been conducting more patrols both in uniform and plain clothes to tackle these issues, gaining positive engagement from park-goers.

“On a side note, to the young gentlemen who ran from us and dropped their extendable police baton… pop by the police station as we would love to give it back to you!”